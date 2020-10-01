5 PML-N MPAs kicked out of party for meeting CM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has expelled five party MPAs who met Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and assured their support to him.

According to details, PML-N has expelled Ashraf Ali Ansari, Muhammad Ghiyas-ud-Din, Faisal Khan Niazi, Jaleel Ahmed and Nishat Daha for violation of party discipline.

The members to have been removed are Punjab Assembly lawmakers Ashraf Ansari, Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Moulvi Ghayasuddin.

The inquiry against the aforementioned members came into effect with the approval of PMl-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah.

Four parliamentarians have been issued show cause notices for not attending the Parliament session to vote on the FATF Bill. These are Raheela Magsi, Kulsoom Parveen, Dilawar Khan and Shamim Afridi.