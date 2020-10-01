AC orders foreclosure of Nawaz Sharif’s assets in Tosha Khana reference

The accountability court has ordered foreclosure of Nawaz Sharif’s assets presented in Tosha Khana reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The NAB, on the order of the court, collected and presented records related to the assets of Nawaz Sharif which includes Nawaz Sharif’s properties, vehicles, bank accounts. More than 1650 kanal of agricultural land in Lahore in the name of Nawaz Sharif is also included in the mortgage.

Mercedes, Land Cruiser and 2 tractors used by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are also included in the loan. Domestic and foreign accounts in the name of Nawaz Sharif in a private bank in Lahore have also been ordered to be frozen. In Murree, 102 kanal of agricultural land in the name of Nawaz Sharif, Bangla and Sheikhupura have also been ordered to be foreclosed.

Nawaz Sharif is accused of getting a car from Tosha Khana during the previous PPP government and paying for it with a fake bank account. Nawaz Sharif was not in any post in 2008 and he had not even applied for a car from Tosha Khana.

According to the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the accountability court, Yousuf Raza Gilani illegally allotted vehicles to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

In this reference, the head of Omni Group Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed have also been named as accused.

According to the record submitted to the court by the NAB, Asif Zardari paid 15% of the vehicles through fake accounts. Asif Zardari, as President, also received cars as gifts from Libya and the UAE.

Asif Zardari used these vehicles himself instead of depositing them in the treasury. According to NAB, the accused have committed corruption under sub-sections two, four, seven and twelve of section nine A of the NAB Ordinance.