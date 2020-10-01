Saudi Arabia to host women’s sports event for the first time

A women’s sports event will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November, the first tournament of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

According to Arab media reports, for the first time, a professional golf tournament for women will be hosted by Saudi Arabia at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah.

Saudi Ladies International will be the first Ladies European Tour (LET) event to run from November 12 to November 15 with prize money of $1 million.

The events will be Saudi Arabia’s third and fourth professional tournaments in the past two years, having staged the Saudi International men’s event in 2019 and 2020.

“We are extremely excited to be part of history in bringing the first-ever professional women’s golf event to Saudi Arabia and we are thankful to their commitment to deliver not one but two tournaments, in what has been a difficult year for golf,” LET CEO Alexandra Armas chief said.

“We are always looking to grow the game in new markets and add to our schedule and we are confident that the Saudi Ladies International and the Saudi Ladies Team International will be a fantastic experience for our players,” Armas added.

Saudi Arabia has hosted several sporting events recently, including the heavyweight boxing title rematch between Britain’s Anthony Joshua and Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in 2018, as well as the Italian Super Cup in 2018 and 2019.