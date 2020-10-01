China-Pakistan journey of friendship

1951 The two countries establish diplomatic relations

1955 Visit of Vice President Madam Song Ching Ling to Pakistan

1956 Visit of Prime Minister HS Suhrawardy to China

1963 Visit of Foreign Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to China

1963 Pakistan and China concludes boundary agreement

1964 PIA starts flights to Beijing, becoming the first non-communist country airline to fly from Beijing

1965 Agreement on Cultural Cooperation signed

1970 Pakistan facilitates first visit by US President Nixon to China

1976 Agreement on Scientific and Cultural Cooperation signed

1978 The Karakoram Highway, a construction miracle, linking the Northern Pakistan with Western China officially opens

1983 Pakistan and China sign MoU on Educational Exchanges

1989 Agreement signed on Reciprocal Encouragement and Protection of Investments

1995 Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto visits China as a special guest

1999 Contract to jointly develop and produce JF-17 signed

2001 Premier Zhu Rongji visits Pakistan on 50 years of establishment of Diplomatic Relations

2001 China and Pakistan sign agreement on Tourism Cooperation

2003 Preferential Trade Agreement is signed between two countries

2005 Bilateral MoU on Cooperation in Information Technology signed

2005 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visits Pakistan

2005 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, Good Neighborly Relations signed

2006 Chinese President Hu Jintao pays an official visit to Pakistan

2006 China and Pakistan sign Free Trade Agreement

2008 Pakistan welcomes the Chinese Olympic Torch in Islamabad

2010 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visits Pakistan

2010 JF-17 inducted in Pakistan Air Force

2013 Premier Li Keqiang visits Pakistan in May

2013 Pakistan and China sign MoU on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

2013 Pakistan awards contract for construction of Gwadar Port to China

2013 Both countries sign MoU on CPEC Long-term Plan and Action

2014 Pakistan, China agree to construct Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore

2015 Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Pakistan

2015 Two countries celebrate 2015 as Year of Friendly Exchanges

2015 Two countries celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations

2016 China-Pakistan unveils Long-term Plan of CPEC

2018 Prime Minister Imran Khan pays historic visit China

2018 CPEC enters in Second Phase

2018 Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement signed

2018 Prime Minister Imran Khan attends First CIIE in Shanghai

2018 Groundbreaking of Rashakai Special Economic Zone

2018 Pakistan launches Remote Sensing Satellite-1 from China

2019 Groundbreaking of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad

2019 PM Imran Khan visits China to attend Second Belt and Road Forum

2019 JWG on International Coordination and Cooperation launched

2019 Visit of Chinese Vice President to Pakistan in May

2019 Two sides celebrate 2019 as year of sister-city/province

2019 Visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China in October

2019 CPEC Authority set up to coordinate and monitor progrxess on projects

2019 9th JCC took place in Islamabad in November

2020 CPFTA-II became operational from 1st January

2020 Extensive coordination in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic

2020 Visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to China in March