China-Pakistan journey of friendship

1951 The two countries establish diplomatic relations 1955 Visit of Vice President Madam Song Ching Ling to Pakistan 1956 Visit of Prime Minister HS Suhrawardy to China1963 Visit of Foreign Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to China 1963 Pakistan and China concludes boundary agreement1964 PIA starts flights to Beijing, becoming the first non-communist country airline to fly from Beijing 1965 Agreement on Cultural Cooperation signed1970 Pakistan facilitates first visit by US President Nixon to China 1976 Agreement on Scientific and Cultural Cooperation signed1978 The Karakoram Highway, a construction miracle, linking the Northern Pakistan with Western China officially opens1983 Pakistan and China sign MoU on Educational Exchanges1989 Agreement signed on Reciprocal Encouragement and Protection of Investments1995 Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto visits China as a special guest1999 Contract to jointly develop and produce JF-17 signed2001 Premier Zhu Rongji visits Pakistan on 50 years of establishment of Diplomatic Relations2001 China and Pakistan sign agreement on Tourism Cooperation2003 Preferential Trade Agreement is signed between two countries2005 Bilateral MoU on Cooperation in Information Technology signed2005 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visits Pakistan2005 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, Good Neighborly Relations signed2006 Chinese President Hu Jintao pays an official visit to Pakistan2006 China and Pakistan sign Free Trade Agreement2008 Pakistan welcomes the Chinese Olympic Torch in Islamabad2010 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visits Pakistan2010 JF-17 inducted in Pakistan Air Force2013 Premier Li Keqiang visits Pakistan in May2013 Pakistan and China sign MoU on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor2013 Pakistan awards contract for construction of Gwadar Port to China2013 Both countries sign MoU on CPEC Long-term Plan and Action2014 Pakistan, China agree to construct Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore2015 Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Pakistan2015 Two countries celebrate 2015 as Year of Friendly Exchanges2015 Two countries celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations2016 China-Pakistan unveils Long-term Plan of CPEC2018 Prime Minister Imran Khan pays historic visit China2018 CPEC enters in Second Phase2018 Phase-II of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement signed2018 Prime Minister Imran Khan attends First CIIE in Shanghai2018 Groundbreaking of Rashakai Special Economic Zone2018 Pakistan launches Remote Sensing Satellite-1 from China2019 Groundbreaking of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad2019 PM Imran Khan visits China to attend Second Belt and Road Forum2019 JWG on International Coordination and Cooperation launched2019 Visit of Chinese Vice President to Pakistan in May2019 Two sides celebrate 2019 as year of sister-city/province2019 Visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China in October2019 CPEC Authority set up to coordinate and monitor progrxess on projects2019 9th JCC took place in Islamabad in November2020 CPFTA-II became operational from 1st January2020 Extensive coordination in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic2020 Visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to China in March