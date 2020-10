Pakistani rupee gained 18 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs165.88 and closed at Rs165.70. Pakistani rupee has gained 9 paisas during the last three days against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.90 billion as of September 18, 2020, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in another tweet.