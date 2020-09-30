Pakistan HC confers civil award on Lord Qurban

On behalf of the president of Pakistan, High Commissioner (HC) to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan conferred the prestigious civil award ‘Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam’ on Lord Qurban Hussain. The ceremony took place at the Pakistan High Commission London. On this occasion, HC Khan commended Lord Qurban Hussain’s contribution towards promotion of bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan. He also appreciated Lord Hussain’s role in highlighting the egregious violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces to silence the voice of the Kashmiris and raising awareness about the conflict in the British Parliament. Moazzam Khan said the award was recognition of these services of Lord Hussain. In his remarks, Lord Hussain thanked the Government of Pakistan for bestowing the prestigious award on him. He expressed resolve to continue working for further cementing mutually beneficial ties between the two countries and speaking up for the legitimate right of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Lord Hussain is a veteran and active member of mainstream Liberal Democrats Party of the UK and was awarded the lifetime Lordship on 20 January 2011. He is of Kashmiri origin.