Maldives is providing a new job opportunity for book lovers

Are you on the lookout for an exciting new job? Look no further than Maldives, for the island nation is looking for a bookseller to run its on-site bookshop for six months, starting mid-October.

According to the Insider, Soneva Fushi — a luxury resort in the Maldives, located on the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve — is restarting its ‘Barefoot Bookseller’ program, which hires avid book readers to work at the property’s bookshop. The announcement was made on the official Barefoot Bookseller Instagram page, on September 10.

“Could you be our next Barefoot Bookseller? Do you have proven experience in publishing or bookselling? Fancy getting away from it all to sell books on a desert island in the Maldives? Are you passionate about reading, an excellent communicator and love writing? If this sounds like you then you’d be perfect for our Barefoot Bookseller 2020 (sic),” the caption read.

The outlet reports that the resort had partnered with the UK-based book collection and library provider ‘Ultimate Library’ to open Maldives’ first pop-up bookshop back in 2018. That was the year when the resort had hired its first ever ‘Barefoot Bookseller’ to run the shop. It has since hired new people for the position.

In its application, the resort describes the position as the “ultimate vacancy for a desert island bibliophile: barefoot bookselling in one of the most beautiful places in the world”. If you get this job, not only will you work as a bookseller and run the resort’s bookshop, but you will also get opportunities to host creative writing workshops and tutor guests, the Insider mentions.

You will also be required to write blog posts on the experience, along with newsletters. The Barefoot Bookseller’s Instagram account will also be your responsibility.

While the resort was closed because of the pandemic, it reopened on September 1, and has a number of health and safety measures in place — such as mandatory use of face masks in public spaces.