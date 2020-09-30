Obama items hit the auction circuit with dress, basketball jersey

A cocktail dress worn by Michelle Obama during her time at the White House and a basketball jersey worn by Barack Obama at high school are among rare items from the former U.S. president and his wife to join the celebrity auction circuit. The dress, a black vintage Norman Norell 1950s gown worn by Michelle Obama during a 2010 holiday fundraiser in Washington, is expected to fetch $50,000 to $70,000 when it goes up for sale in December at Julien’s Auctions, the company in Beverly Hills, California, said on Wednesday. It is the first dress worn by Michelle Obama, who became a style icon during her eight years at the White House, ever to come to auction, Julien’s said. The items were not put up for sale by the couple.