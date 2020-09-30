Board of Investment to Work with World Economic Forum/MISHAL to undertake reforms aligned to the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI)

Mishal team visited BOI and briefed Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Ms. Fareena Mazhar and her team on GCI. The Secretary BOI thanked the Mishal team for elaborating the Competitiveness challenges faced by Pakistan, she emphasized that the Government of Pakistan is working in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to improve the country’s Competitiveness.

Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan, a country partner institute of the World Economic Forum said, “the Global Competitiveness Report is the flagship report of the World Economic Forum, which identifies the attractiveness and the productivity of any country. There are factors and policies that determine the competitiveness of any country and Pakistan can improve if the right attention is given to institution building and appropriate policies, where the primary focus should be in improving a more connected digital ecosystem of the country.

Puruesh Chaudhary, Director Mishal informed the members of the BOI that 2020 report will be launched on Nov 18, 2020 and will include the impact of the COVID-19 on competitiveness, outlining economic policy measures that can revive economy while achieving economic transformations.

The 2020 special edition of the Global Competitiveness Report (GCR) will reflect the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on competitiveness and will outline forward-looking approaches in economic policy to achieve economic transformation and revival.

Mr. Mukarraam Jah Ansari, Additional Secretary/EDG BOI stated that Pakistan has been performing quite well on the EODB ranking and the Government of Pakistan wants to undertake the similar reforms in the areas which are included in the GCI report.

In the end, it was consented that the Board of Investment, Government of Pakistan will work closely with Mishal Pakistan, the country partner institute for Future of Economic Progress System Initiative, World Economic Forum.