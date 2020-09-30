Punjab DG ACE dismisses 12 people from Service over multiple charges

In a bid to ensure above the board internal accountability, DG ACE Punjab , Mr. Gohar Nafees has dismissed twelve officers/ officials from service over multiple charges.

He said there was no space for black sheep in ACE. Anyone who is involved in malpractices and bringing bad name to the investigation agency must be checked with stern hand . Those who were dismissed from service include Mr. Faheem Hanif Bhatti Sub Engineer, Stenographers Rafique Watoo, Abdul Ghaffar , Junior Clerks Wasif , Ishtiaq Ahmed, Constables Imran Raza , Tehmina Yasmeen , Shafiq Ur Rehman , driver Umer Atta , Naib Qasid Naeem and Sweeper Mr.Shamoon Maseih.

He said those who hold others accountable must be held accountable themselves first . He said anybody found involved in corrupt practices whether in or out of Anti-Corruption will not be spared. He further said that if anyone found guilty of blackmailing and harassing masses will be dealt with iron hand. We are trying hard to make ACE a professional , objective and clean anti-corruption agency in Punjab to pave way for good governance and any attempt to obstruct the way by corrupt officers and officials of the department will not be tolerated at all. He added.