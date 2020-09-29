Tahir Ashrafi appointed Special Representative to PM on Religious Harmony

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed renowned religious scholar, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi as his special representative on religious harmony.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has been appointed as special representative to the PM on religious harmony with immediate effect and his appointment shell be in honorary capacity.

