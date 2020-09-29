NAB to summon Maulana Fazl in assets beyond means inquiry

ISLAMABAD: The chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be summoned to appear in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to narrate his side of the story about alleged corruption charges against him in assets beyond means inquiry case as required by law, said a NAB spokesman.

Clarifying some media reports about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s case, the spokesman said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureau was continuing inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman right now.

Earlier, NAB had asked JUI-F chief to appear before the additional director (AG) of NAB Peshawar on October 1 to answer allegations that he owned assets beyond known sources of income.

Previously, during the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Maulana Fazl and other opposition leaders had spoken up against NAB’s so-called selective accountability. Reacting to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement, senior Pakistan Tehrek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Mughal said that Maulana Fazlur’s threat was an open example of terrorism.

“He has been issuing fatwas in favour of corrupt rulers during his tenure. The PTI will not be intimidated by Maulana’s such statements. Maulana’s incitement of workers by sitting with Ghafoor Haideri is a failed attempt to intimidate the government and institutions,” he said in a statement.

Furthermore, Mughal remarked Maulana will give an account of the billions of rupees of wealth and assets he has. The PTI leader added all the opposition leaders should bring the assets and current assets before coming to power before the nation.