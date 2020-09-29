Sargodha: Sargodha University has extended its online admission date from September 29 to October 13, for the Fall-2020 admission process. Online admissions are announced in above 150 programs at the Graduate and Postgraduate levels of the 7 Faculties.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the admission committee chaired by Dr. Muhammad Afzal while other officials were also present.

The first, second, and third merit lists for admissions to regular undergraduate and graduate programs will be displayed on October 19, October 21, and October 23 respectively. Merit lists of evening/self-support programs will be displayed on October 26, October 28, and October 30, 2020.

Classes for the regular and self-support programs would start from October 26, 2020, and November 2, 2020, respectively.