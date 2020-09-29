Meesha Shafi and eight others booked by FIA cyber crime wing for a defamation campaign against Ali Zafar

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime wing has registered a case against Meesha Shafi and eight others for an alleged smear campaign against Ali Zafar.

The FIA special court ordered to file the case for a non-cognizable offence. According to reports, a case against Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Ali Gul Pir, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza has been registered under section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC. The FIR states that despite being summoned by the FIA cyber crime wing multiple times, none of the accused people appeared before the court to defend themselves.

It has also been stated in the FIR that Meesha Shafi failed to defend her allegations and could not produce any witness against Ali Zafar. Others nominated in the FIR either did not turn up to join the inquiry or gave statements that were declared “unsatisfactory” by the court.