Soldier martyred in firing by terrorists in Waziristan: ISPR

A soldier was martyred during a shootout with terrorists in South Waziristan’s Shakai Vally on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security troops were patrolling in the area after they had received intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists there.

The soldier, Captain Abdullah Zafar, 25, embraced martyrdom as he led the troops in during the patrol, the ISPR said, adding that he was a resident of Kohat’s Lachi area.

The military’s media wing further said, “Area has been cordoned off for clearance operation.” A Pakistani soldier was martyred at a military post in the Bajur sector during firing from across the border in Afghanistan On September 22.