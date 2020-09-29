What if Trump doesn’t leave the White House?

Trump is starting to suggest that he might not accept the election results if it`s not him as the clear winner. Experts see him dragging America`s most prestigious institutions into his race for the White House. One of the many reasons he wants to nominate a Supreme Court Justice before the November election.

Earlier, he said in a press conference that he might not accept the election results because of his false theory about mail-in ballots and fraud in the election.

In short, if it goes his way, the election is fraud-free. It’s also a way for him to spread false theories before the First Presidential Debate on this Tuesday. On Capitol Hill, people from his own party are already starting to speak out. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) tweeted: “Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power”. He added that such actions are “unthinkable and unacceptable”.

He also politicized public health in this Press conference. He calls the FDA`s move to apply stricter vaccine regulations as “political” and threatens to override it. This would be an aberration from past events of the nation.

Breonna Taylor

Breonna Taylor was shot in her apartment with a no-knock warrant by police in Louisville. She was 26 years old and was shot when officers entered her flat on 13 March during a drugs investigation. It was an “investigation”. Breonna Taylor wasn’t a terrorist. She was an aspiring nurse who had devoted her whole life to serving others. On March 13th, officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove rushed into her partner`s apartment and shot her six times while she was a bystander. This week the grand jury`s decision was to be released. However, it was decided that only one of three officers be charged. That, too with first degree wanton endangerment, not murder. And this charge, too for recklessly firing which was the least of the issues. Now, protests have erupted across America demanding justice for her.

A federal probe is likely to release more details in the Breonna Taylor`s case.

Cindy McCain

After Cindy McCain`s endorsement of Joe Biden this week, we saw much to follow. Cindy McCain, a republican and the wife of late senator John McCain (D-AR) had this to say on twitter earlier this week: “My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation” (Joe Biden).

Supreme Court

After the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, questions started arising of her successor on the court. This was a conversation started immediately by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). President Trump is scheduled to announce his pick on Friday or Saturday.

Among the likely picks are Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.

Amy, a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, has been likened to that of her mentor Justice Antonin Scalia.

Barbara, a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit is the first Hispanic woman to be appointed as a Justice of the SC of Florida.

Trump`s obsession with North Carolina

Trump is really starting to focus on North Carolina.

A few weeks ago, he said that to test the system, voters should vote twice, even though it is illegal to do so in the state. On Thursday, he made his fifth visit to North Carolina this month. Many see this as an attempt to win back the swing state. Furthermore, he didn’t make many mentions of Breonna Taylor, the young woman in Louisville, Kentucky who died after she was shot six times by Louisville police. And nobody sees him travelling to Texas or Alabama or even Indiana (solid republican), every day and spreading hateful messages about the so-called “radical left”.

Polls

A Poll by USC Dornsife shows Biden with a wide lead over Trump with 52% vs. 42%. As for state polls, in swing states like Michigan, Biden`s leading with 51% vs. Trump`s 45%, according to a YouGov poll. Back in 2016, Clinton lost this state with 47.27% of the vote and Trump one with a narrow lead of 0.23%.

Senate Elections

As for the senate elections, there are 35 seats including special elections up for election. Most of these are GOP seats of which many are under threat of Democratic landslide.

Rage

Bob Woodward’s new book about the President is gaining national attention as he releases new audio tapes following it, too. In an interview, he told Bob Woodward that “nothing more could have been done” about the Pandemic.

In another interview with him (back in February), he claimed, “This is deadly stuff”. This stood in contrast to his claims in Public that the virus would magically disappear like a “miracle”.