Islambad welcomed Kabul Guests

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah announced from their social media official Twitter account today morning in which he confirmed he will be at Islamabad after short time he said that ” Today I am travelling to Islamabad for three days official visit accompanied by a high level delegation.

During this visit I will meet Pakistan Prime Minister, President, Chairman of Senate, Speaker of National Assembly Foreign Affairs Minister and other dignitaries”. And furthermore he added that ” This visit will provide a unique opportunity for the two side to exchange views on Afghanistan Peace Talk at Doha, & bilateral relations. I hope this visit will open a new chapter of mutual cooperation at all levels, especially on achieving a lasting and dignified peace in Afghanistan”.

Islamabad welcomed – Panaflax and portraits were installed in Red Zone Islamabad with pictures of the guests. This is Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said in a statement that Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.