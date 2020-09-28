Government takes action against Wayward counterfeit Tobacco company

Government of AJK took action on fake cigarette company.

Chairman Prime Minister Inspection and Implementation Commission wrote letter to concerned authorities.

In a statement issued here on Monday, it has been stated that commissioner Income Tax Mirpur, Deputy Secretary Industry and Trade including Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad are directed to submit an investigaton report before 20th October.

The letter written to the concerned authorities asked about the legal status of Warward Tobbaco Company considering it as an important issue for masses.

It was further stated in the letter that the issue is very sensitive as it is concerned with the health of common citizens.

Earlier, massive protest processions have been staged against Wayward Tobacco company for making and selling fake cigarettes.

While another protest was observed against negligence of district administration and Police for not taking any action against counterfeit Tobacco company.