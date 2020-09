Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif is arrested outside Lahore High Court in connection with the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

He is also accused of directing the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to assign the Ashiana-i-Iqbal project to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), resulting in the award of contract to the Lahore Casa developers, causing the loss of Rs715m and the ultimate failure of the project.

This is a developing story.