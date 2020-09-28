PM to reach Peshawar on one-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

The Prime Minister will be received by the Governor, Chief Minister and members of the Provincial Cabinet. According to sources, the prime minister will visit Lady Reading Hospital while Mohmand and Bajaur districts are also expected to be visited.

The prime minister will inaugurate development projects and meet with tribal elders. A meeting will also be held in Peshawar under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan in which the performance of departments will be briefed.

The meeting will discuss Rapid Bus Transit Service, development projects and performance of provincial ministers. Imran Khan will also meet the parliamentarians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister will also visit district Mohmand to inaugurate Ghalani-Mamad Ghat Road in the district.

Last month, the prime minister visited Lahore, where he chaired a high-level meeting at the Governor’s House.

During his visit, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab also called on the prime minister at the Governor House Lahore and he was briefed on the administrative and political affairs of the province.