US regulator plans test flights for Boeing 737 Max on Wednesday

The top US aviation regulator plans to test-fly Boeing’s grounded 737 Max on Wednesday in an attempt to show an antsy public that proposed fixes will be safe, according to a recently sent notification to Congress. Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson, who is licensed to fly the 737 along with several other jetliners from his time as a pilot at Delta Air Lines, will be at the controls of a Max that has been updated with a variety of fixes the agency has proposed and may soon make mandatory. The announcement of the flight comes after the FAA and the other three leading aviation regulators elsewhere in the world this week completed assessments of new pilot training requirements for the Max, the agency told lawmakers. The flight and the completion of training reviews are strong signals that the FAA is confident in Boeing’s best-selling plane and closing in on the final approvals needed before it can return to airline service after 18 months. Several critical hurdles remain, such as finalising the training requirements after giving the public a chance to provide input. The FAA’s Flight Standardisation Board plans to release the training proposal “in the near future”, the agency said in the notice.