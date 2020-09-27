Chairman HCNR Afghanistan Dr Abdullah arrives on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan, will be visiting Islamabad on a three-day visit from 28-30 September. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation. This was confirm by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Spokesperson on Sunday.

During the visit, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will call on the Prime Minister and President and will have interaction with Chairman Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries. He will deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and also have interaction with the media.

This is Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said an a statement that Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.