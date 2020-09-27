Threat of full-scale war with India exists, says DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The threat of a full-scale war between India and Pakistan exists owing to the former’s “belligerence and preparations”, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday.

“The threat of a full-scale war between India and Pakistan exists as such instances have been witnessed during the past and its main reason is India’s belligerence and preparations,” he told a private channel.

The DG ISPR was speaking during a foreign delegation’s visit to the Line of Control (LoC) arranged by the ISPR the other day, adding that it was important for the international community to step in to take note of India’s rising ceasefire violations.

He said the frequency of ceasefire violations along the LoC were different from 2014 as a massive escalation had been witnessed in the existing environment due to the use of high-calibre firearms by India.

India has been using every kind of calibre and weaponry system along the LoC ranging from snipers to normal artillery ammunition to air-burst and smart ammunition.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar rejected allegations of infiltrating the LoC, adding that a foolproof anti-infiltration grid was installed along the LoC which had three tiers.

It started with minefields and bunkers, added with fences, electronic gadgets, sensors, and observations posts.

He said India had been propagating that 200 persons were sitting on jump-point to infiltrate into its territory which was mere propaganda as New Delhi had already taken all sorts of measures to prevent infiltration into its area.

It was humanly not possible to infiltrate from a counter-infiltration grid system installed along the LoC, he said.

The spokesperson said the world already knew about the ground situation along the LoC as the visits of foreign delegates including ambassadors and journalists were being arranged frequently.

India used to increase ceasefire violations in an attempt to launch a false flag operation as it did in the past, he said, citing the example of fake surgical strikes in 2016 and the Pulwama incident in 2019.

India could not dare attack Pakistan due to our preparations and presence along the LoC, he said, adding that the Pakistan Army is “absolutely prepared” to respond to any Indian misadventure