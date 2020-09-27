Govt urged to tackle gas shortage during winter

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday asked the government to take note of the crumbling gas sector which is becoming a liability for the country. If left unattended, the gas sector will become a problem for the masses and business community eroding their competitiveness, it said.

The gas sector circular debt has jumped to Rs250 billion due to lack of reforms, inbuilt inefficiencies, theft and mismanagement, said Vice President FPCCI Qaisar Khan Daudzai. In a statement issued here, he said that the country will face a massive gas shortfall as the demand jumps during the winter therefore the government should take required steps without delay.

In absence of any major discovery during last few decades the former government initiated the LNG project and later allowed private sector to import gas, he added.

The FPCCI official said that the private sector and some multinational companies tried to bank on the opportunity and invested billions in it but the powerful bureaucracy will not allow them to start their operations which is keeping consumers away from affordable gas.

Qaisar Khan Daudzai noted that gas bureaucracy wants to continue their monopoly over distribution of gas and it has not accepted the decision of the government.

He asked the government to address the reservations of industries, and CNG sector, about the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC). The government should find some acceptable solution of GIDC without delay otherwise it will increase the cost of doing business and add hundreds of rupees to the price of urea which will damage our limping agriculture sector adding to food insecurity.

The food security situation in the country is far from satisfactory and GIDC can inflict heavy collateral damage to food security, he warned.