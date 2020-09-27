Public hanging law not under consideration, says Mazari

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Saturday that no law for public hanging has been under consideration.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the cabinet members into confidence over the matter during the cabinet session,” Shireen Mazari stated. “No law for the public hanging of rapists is in the offing.”

Due to international conventions, she maintained, the public hangings’ law could not be introduced.

However, she said, the government was mulling several measures to prevent such incidents from taking place by ensuring justice for victims with strict punishments and enforcement of the law.

“The witnesses will be ensured proper protection in rape and sexual assault cases,” Mazari said. “There will be no option for a settlement with the victim’s family in such cases now.”

She said that more women will be inducted into the police force, who will be tasked with investigating such cases.

The human rights minister also said that the government would set up a ‘Rape Centre’ that would follow up on such cases in courts. Those found to leak identities of accused, including the media houses, would have to face proper legal action, she added.

After proper debate, penalties will be determined and a bill with regard to the sentences will be prepared before the next parliament session, Mazari said, adding that legislation won’t be restricted to the culprits involved in assaults against women only, but it will cover sexual crimes against women, children, men and transgender.