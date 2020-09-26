China demolished around 16,000 mosques in recent years

China has demolished thousands of Mosques in Xinjiang, according to an Australian think-tank.

Around 16,000 Mosques have been destroyed or damaged, according to the Strategic Policy Institute, which is based on satellite imagery. Most of the destruction had taken place in the last three years and around 8,500 Mosques had been completed destroyed, the report said.

Most of the destruction had taken place in the last three years and an estimated 8,500 mosques had been completely destroyed, the report said, with more damage outside the urban centres of Urumqi and Kashgar.

Many mosques that escaped demolition had their domes and minarets removed, according to the research, which estimated fewer than 15,500 intact and damaged mosques were left standing around Xinjiang.

By contrast, none of the Christian churches and Buddhist temples in Xinjiang that were studied by the think tank had been damaged or destroyed.

ASPI also said nearly a third of major Islamic sacred sites in Xinjiang – including shrines, cemeteries and pilgrimage routes – had been razed.

In June it was reported that the Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country’s Han majority to have more children.

The campaign over the past four years in the far west region of Xinjiang is leading to what some experts are calling a form of demographic genocide. The state regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, and forces intrauterine devices, sterilization and even abortion on hundreds of thousands, the interviews and data show.