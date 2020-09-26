U.S. University Virtual Fair, 2020 – ALL THE INFORMATION YOU NEED IN ONE PLACE!:

Thinking about studying in the United States? Don’t know what school to go to or how much it will cost? Not sure how COVID-19 will affect your college application, or how to apply for a student visa? Come and attend the biggest U.S. University Virtual Fair happening in Pakistan – dedicated to helping students like you discover the numerous educational opportunities available in the United States! Get virtually connected with representatives from over 100 accredited U.S. colleges and universities, explore different possibilities, and discover the right one for you!

For students seeking Master’s or PhD programs in the United States:

U.S. University Graduate Virtual Fair

October 2 & 3, 2020: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Click here to Register: http://bit.ly/EdUSAFair20GenWe

For high school students seeking Associate or Bachelor’s programs in the United States:

U.S. University Undergraduate Virtual Fair

October 9 & 10, 2020: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Click here to Register: http://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair20GenWeb

Given the current challenges of COVID-19, this virtual fair provides a unique opportunity for Pakistani students to interact directly with university representatives from over 100 U.S. colleges and universities. Participants will gain valuable information about academic programs, campus life, financial aid options, application procedures, and safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual tour makes it easy to learn about the advantages of studying in the United States and to meet with EducationUSA advisors about your future college needs.

This year’s U.S. University Fair is a first-time-mega collaborative effort between EducationUSA advising centers in Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan.

“Each year, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) looks forward to introducing U.S. universities to Pakistan’s brilliant student body,” said Rita Akhtar, Executive Director of USEFP. “This year, for the first time, the U.S. university fair is 100% virtual. USEFP takes the safety of students, their families, and the general public very seriously. The virtual fair will allow Pakistani students who are passionate about pursuing higher education in the United States to explore the multitude of options available to them, despite the pandemic. We look forward to U.S. university representatives traveling to Pakistan again to meet students in person once it is deemed safe.”

For more information about institutions participating in the U.S. University Virtual Fair, 2020, please visit: www.facebook.com/EdUSAPakistan

About EducationUSA at USEFP

EducationUSA is your official source on U.S. Higher Education and offers accurate, comprehensive, and current information on accredited U.S. institutions. In Pakistan, EducationUSA is managed by USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the Governments of Pakistan and the United States. To learn more about EducationUSA’s free advising services, please visit: www.usefpakistan.org/advising/register