Afghan Peace Process

Conflict, extremism, and resistance to modernity forms the central theme when we focus on the circumstances of two neighbours Afghanistan and Pakistan. We come across the same theme on play in context of internal and external relations of Aghanistan. (Refer to Riaz M. Khan’s book “Afghanistan and Pakistan”.

Finally, the Afghans government and Taliban leadership have begun peace talks in Qatar’s capital Doha and end of the long and ugly war is for once within grasp . But for now the two sides have to make sure that all efforts are made to cooperate with sense of accommodation and resolution of issues and not to let the opportunity for peace go lost and wasted. Compromises are essential where needed.

Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks started last week. This is rather unfortunate. Both sides to the negotiation must avoid anything like another 9/11 Pakistan should drive home sanity and let wisdom prevail .Peace is not easy to buy even after great sacrifices. No amount of compensation can match the human and economic losses and socio-moral panic and pain inflicted on Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Historic peace talks between Afghan government’s representatives and Taliban have begun in Doha. Qatar to seek an end to two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands people. Before the warring sides sit down for face to face negotiations, they were urged by various countries to reach an immediate ceasefire and to forge an agreement. While addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary of state Mike Pompeo urged the two sides to seize the opportunity to strike a comprehensive peace deal, while acknowledging many challenges lay ahead.

The head of Afghanistan’s peace council, Abdullah Abdullah, said that even if the two sides could not agree on all points, they should compromise.

Taliban leader, Mullah Baradar Akhund said that Afghanistan should have that an Islamic system in which all tribes and ethnicities of the country find themselves without any discrimination. He said negotiations may have problems but should move forward with patience.

Speaking on the occasion, UN secretary General Antonio Guterres hopes progress towards peace can lead to return of millions of Afghans to homes.

On this Twitter handle, the British envoy thanked Prime Minister Imran khan , Foreign Minister Qureshi and Ambassador Sadiq as Pakistan had constantly been playing a reconciliatory role for Afghan peace. “Now to work together for peace and against spoilers”, the high commissioner said while endorsing foreign minister Qureshi words at the opening session who had cautioned against the spoilers besides advising the international community not to repeat at the past mistakes.

While calling for the fullest role of international community to take the matter to its logical end, the foreign minister also advised not to repeat the mistakes made in the past to achieve the dream of peaceful Afghanistan

Talks in Doha on Saturday thanked the Taliban for their "willingness to negotiate " as the opening ceremony begun ."I can tell you with confidence that the history of our country will remember today as the end of the war and suffering of our people " said Abdullah Abdullah ,an Afghan former minister.

The Taliban’s political leader reiterated his group’s demand for Afghanistan to adopt an “an Islamic system “as peace talks with the Afghan government began in Doha .”I want all to consider Islam in their negotiations and agreements and not to sacrifice Islam to personal interests “, said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar ,the Taliban co- founder who spent eight years in Pakistani custody ,adding that he wanted an “Islamic system” in Afghanistan.

As the historic the opening session of Afghan peace talks through video link, the foreign minister termed the commencement of peace talks a global recognition of Pakistan’s stance of no military solution of afghan dispute rather a political solution being only a way forward.

Prime minister’s special envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq is representing Pakistan at the ceremony while the foreign minister participated virtually at the special invitation of Qatari counterpart Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani .Among others , the key speakers at the event included Abdullah Abdullah, chairperson of Afghanistan ‘s High council for National Reconciliation , Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Us secretary State Mike Pompeo.

The Foreign minister said that the forthcoming negotiations were for the Afghans to decide about their future. “The Afghans alone must be the maters of their destiny without outside influence or interference . The spoilers from within and from without will pose formidable challenges. Constant vigilance will be required to guard against their machinations”, Qureshi said, He hoped that all the sides would fulfill their commitments and remain committed to achieve a positive outcome.

The Foreign minister said the Intra-Afghan negotiations were a milestone towards establishment of peace in Afghanistan. The Afghan lead-opportunity to pave war for a durable peace through the negotiations.

He reiterated that considering it a collective responsibility. Pakistan always played re-conciliatory role in Afghan peace process and would keep it up. He said besides Afghanistan ,Pakistan was the country that had suffered the most due to Afghan conflict bearing attacks , death and displacement of citizens besides huge economic loss. While calling for the fullest role of international community to take the matter to its logical end, the foreign minister also advised not to repeat the mistakes made in the past to achieve the dream of peaceful Afghanistan. He urged the international community to continue supporting Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process while respecting the consensus to emerge from intra Afghan Negotiations.

