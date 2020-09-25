Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman directs Regulation Wing MCL to start strict action against encroachments in city

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, directed Regulation Wing MCL to start strict action against encroachments in city and a list, within three weeks, be prepared of already illegally constructed buildings in the city. He said that if then any illegal building was being constructed in MCL premises, regulation wing would be counted responsible.

He said there was no compromise on the efforts for beautification of Lahore. He said that there would be no hindrance for promotion of officers and officials and directed director admin MCL to present report in that regard. A major operation must start on model roads to remove pushcarts causing traffic hurdle, in first phase, he added. He instructed MOi MCL to devise a comprehensive strategy to lit all street lights and necessary resources would be provided by authority. He said that there were many projects in pipeline for beautification of Lahore as well as rehabilitation of city roads. He was briefed that road markings and curb stones insalling were being started on PECO road and Khayaban e Fidousi road by LDA, too. He said that beautification cum development was the priority and administration would work in full swing to make Lahore a role model.

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman today chaired a meeting in Town Hall regarding street lights, encroachment, road repair and wall chalking. New Chief Corporation Officer of MCL Shoukat Ali, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aman Anwer Qedvai, all MO’s, Xian’s, SDO’s, Town CO’s and Directors of MCL participated in the meeting.