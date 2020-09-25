Webinar on ‘Kashmir Flashpoint in Post-Truth World’ to kick off tomorrow

A special webinar on Kashmir titled ‘Kashmir Flashpoint in Post-Truth World’ is being held tomorrow (Saturday, 26 September) at 8pm Pakistan time (4pm BST/11am EST).

It has been jointly organised by Daily Times, Colabs and Patari Music.

Moderators:

Faisal Sherjan, Advisor to COLABS Board

Hassan Khan, Journalist specialising in Diplomatic Affairs

Panelists:

1) Maleeha Lodhi, Former Pakistani envoy to the US, the UK and the UN (Keynote speaker)

2) Tony Ashai, Kashmiri-American architect who serves as the President of Ashai Design Corporation, Los Angeles, California.

3) Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of Asia Programme at The Wilson Center, Washington DC.

4) Sheheryar Taseer, CEO at Media Times Limited. CEO Evergreen. Chairman of Pace Pakistan. Publisher Daily Times, Sunday Times & Aaj Kal newspapers.

The purpose of the webinar is to discuss the consequences of 5 August actions in Indian-occupied J&K, the role played by international community and what lessons should diplomats and journalists covering the region learn in the context of a post-truth global environment.

Zoom Meeting ID: 88533326614

Registration link for Zoom attendees: https://bit.ly/3iVta0E