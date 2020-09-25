Israeli PM brings dirty laundry to U.S. govt guest house for free wash

Israeli PM Netanyahu always brings his dirty laundry to US state visits so White House staff can clean them for free, report says.

According to the American newspaper Washington Post, this service is available to all foreign leaders, the report claims that Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu are the only ones who frequently uses it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu consistently brings bags of dirty laundry when he and his family visit President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, so White House staff can clean it for free, according to The Washington Post.

“The Netanyahus are the only ones who bring actual suitcases of dirty laundry for us to clean,” an anonymous US official told The Post. “After multiple trips, it became clear this was intentional.”

The Israeli head administrator’s office has denied the claim, yet it isn’t the first time the 70-year-old PM has been blamed for taking dirtied garments abroad for a wash.

In 2018, leaked transcripts emerged containing allegations that Sara Netanyahu packed “four or five” bags worth of dirty clothes for state trips.

Since former President Barack Obama’s administration, the US government has offered laundry services to all foreign leaders for free. The trend has continued into Trump’s administration.