SC orders APS Peshawar inquiry report to be made public

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the report into the Army Public School Peshawar attack be made public.

The apex court directed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan to make public the judicial commission on the APS attack case

The suo motu case of the APS attack was heard by a two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan after an inquiry commission submitted its report to the court.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered Supreme Court Bar Association President Amanullah Kanrani to provide legal assistance to the parents of the martyrs. The attorney-general has been ordered to present the government’s strategy at the next hearing.

The martyrs’ parents invited Justice Ahmed to tour APS Peshawar and he has accepted.

The hearing has been adjourned for one month.

Justice Ahmed said the tragedy is that action is always taken against junior employees. Why wasn’t information of the attack given to the APS earlier, he asked.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed said that the government must ensure to stop such incidents from happening and what was the reason for the major security lapse.