Health care, guns and abortion on docket for reshuffled top court

Health care, abortion, guns and religious liberty — some of the most divisive issues in the United States — will be on the docket as the Supreme Court prepares to start a new term in early October with only eight justices.

Should US President Donald Trump successfully appoint a ninth justice following the death of liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court’s slant will become heavily conservative.

Obamacare

After failing to torpedo in Congress the huge health care reforms passed by former president Barack Obama, which has extended coverage for millions of Americans, President Donald Trump is counting on the Supreme Court to kill the bill, something he promised to do on the campaign trail in 2016.

Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act (ACA), as the reform bill is officially known, is one of several key issues hanging in the balance in the November 3 election. The text of the bill has already been scrutinized by the Supreme Court, which backed it by a small majority.