No upgrades for Perez in Russia after Stroll crash

SOCHI: Mexican Sergio Perez will miss out on an aerodynamic upgrade package at this weekend’s Russian Formula One Grand Prix after his Racing Point team were unable to provide enough parts for both cars. Team mate Lance Stroll was the only one of the two to have the upgrade at the previous Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy but the Canadian suffered a big crash, wrecking the new parts. Racing Point had hoped to provide both drivers with the new package in Sochi but were forced to shelve those plans after Stroll’s accident left them in a race against time to build sufficient spares. The team said Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns the team, will again have the upgrade as he is ahead of Perez in the championship. Perez is leaving the team at the end of the season to make way for four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, currently at Ferrari. “I wish I had the upgrade for this race but for obvious reasons I won’t have them,” said Perez, who has scored points at every Russian Grand Prix so far. “The team is working hard to try to give me the upgrades hopefully for the next weekend.”