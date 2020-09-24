Nabeel and Muneeb Mushtaq to tap into local tech talent market

Muneeb and Nabeel Mushtaq, two successful Canadian-Pakistani tech businessmen and brothers who have an impressive 10-year entrepreneurial career, have started on their newest venture which is set to take over the air fragrance industry and intend to expand their offices to the Middle East and Pakistan.

Airzai is a tech-based smart home company focused on developing smart products designed to disrupt the air fragrance market, bringing consumers a premium product. Their flagship product, Airzai Aroma, is a standout in the market and is the first dual smart home fragrance diffuser offered to consumers. Designed by award-winning industrial designer, Fred Bould, the brain behind well-renowned products such as GoPro, Nest Thermostat and Roku, this smart diffuser uses AI technology that allows the user to truly have a modern, premium fragrance experience in their home without ever touching a button and enjoy an experience tailored to their preference as the algorithm continues to learn and adapt to their specific needs. The company also adds a classy touch by using its own premium Swiss fragrances made up of all natural and premium ingredients so consumers can relish in the ultimate luxury hotel fragrance experience.

In addition to their highly anticipated Airzai Aroma product, Muneeb Mushtaq and the Airzai team have been hard at work creating another market for the brand to tap into. As the world has been adjusting to the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team decided to create a product that would help the world in the fight against the virus. That is when Airzai Care was created, an innovative line of self-care and disinfectant products that kill 99.9 percent of germs including COVID-19. The product line includes a premium hand sanitizer as well as an innovative air and surface disinfectant which are made of all natural ingredients and are gentle on the body and the environment. The idea behind the Airzai air and surface disinfectant is that whatever your surroundings are, you can conveniently spray the disinfectant and protect yourself. Airzai Care is perfect not for just every room in your home, but also cars, gyms, public restrooms, hotel rooms, and almost every surface that you can think of.

“According to research we have from experts so far, Covid-19 is an airborne virus that lasts in environments anywhere between three to eight hours and for days on surfaces such as plastics, metals or even cardboard boxes. No matter where you go, you never know who has been in that environment before you or what is in the air or the surfaces you are touching, so it is vital that we take precautions to disinfect our surroundings and keep ourselves safe,” says Airzai CEO and co-founder, Muneeb Mushtaq.

As proud a Pakistani, in response to the ever-growing crisis around the pandemic in the Middle East, Muneeb Mushtaq has recently pledged to donate a percentage of Airzai Care sales to supply its disinfectant products to developing countries, starting with Pakistan. Recently, the company donated a sizable quantity of Airzai Care products to the Coronavirus Relief Fund in Pakistan set up by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Part of Airzai’s mission is to be able to support frontline health care workers and the general public across developing countries where there isn’t access to good quality sanitization products and to have Airzai Care products readily available to those who need it.

Both Muneeb and Nabeel know the importance of hard work and dedication, having started their entrepreneurial journey when Muneeb Mushtaq was only 18 years of age and Nabeel 15. After just two years of hard work, the duo sold their first company and soon went on to create their second company, AskforTask, an online platform connecting people who are looking to work with service professionals. Think of it like the Uber of home services. Currently AskforTask is the second largest home on-demand app in Canada and is headquartered in the heart of Toronto, Canada.

Presently, Muneeb and Nabeel Mushtaq have raised over $4 million in their seed round of funding for their third company Airzai, which is one of the largest seed rounds in Canada. As they prepare to launch the product in near future, the Mushtaq brothers are planning to open offices in Pakistan and the Middle East where they are looking to bring opportunities to talented tech developers by opening offices in the region and hiring local talent.

“We believe there is an incredible amount of smart and expert talent in this region and we are very excited to bring this opportunity to the local people, both in our home country of Pakistan and in the Middle East,” said Nabeel Mushtaq, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Airzai

The company is already hiring for a suite of positions in the region and offices are planned to open towards the end of 2020. If you are in tech and looking to work for an up-and-coming international tech venture that operates in the smart-home and IoT industry, apply today by sending your resumes to: careers@airzai.com

