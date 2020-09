ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had an important meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the Azadi March.

It was revealed in a private TV channel show by its anchor on Wednesday evening. The said anchor was also included among the media persons who had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day. According to the version of the anchor, the meeting took place a few days back when the Maulana had already announced his Azadi March.