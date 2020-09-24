Australia batting legend Dean Jones passes away in India

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, Indian broadcaster Star India reported. He was 59.

Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning team in 1987.

He played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals in an international career that spanned 10 years from 1984 to 1994.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Dean Mervyn Jones AM,” Star India, whom Jones was a commentator for, confirmed through a statement. “He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time.”

Remembered for his double century in the famous tied Test between India and Australia in Chennai, Jones played 59 Tests and 164 ODIs. He was also part of Australia’s 1987 World Cup-winning team. He carved a career in coaching and cricket commentary after his retirement from all forms of cricket in 1997-98.

A precocious talent for Victoria, gruffly mentored by his father and Carlton Cricket Club legend Barney, Jones was introduced to the Australian side in the aftermath of Greg Chappell and Dennis Lillee’s retirements at the tail end of the 1983-84 summer, and made a meritorious 48 opposite Allan Border on debut against the fiery West Indies in Trinidad.

The cricket legend was inducted into the International Cricket Council hall of fame in 2019.

Star India issued a statement announcing his sudden death, remembering him as “one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with cricket development across South Asia”.

“He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers,” said the statement.

“He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe,” it added.