Former Australia batsman Dean Jones passes away

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, Indian broadcaster Star India reported. He was 59.

Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning team in 1987.

He played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals in an international career that spanned 10 years from 1984 to 1994.

Jones is best remembered for his performance in the tied test against India in Chennai in 1986, when he battled extreme heat and physical exhaustion to notch a memorable double century.

He ended his career with 3,631 runs in Tests at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries, and over 6,000 runs in ODIs with seven centuries and 46 fifties.

Jones was in Mumbai as part of Star India’s commentary panel for the Indian Premier League.