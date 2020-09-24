Sindh govt cancels Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s annual Urs

The Sindh government announced to cancel the annual Urs of revered Sufi saint and poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai scheduled to start from 31st September.

Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Irrigation Suhail Anwar Siyal announced that urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitta has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said a short ceremony of the Shah Latif Award 2020 will be held in Bhitshah.

The Urs commences every year from 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai ( 1689 to 1752) was a great Sufi poet and saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language. His collected poems were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.

Earlier, the annual urs of Sufi saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, scheduled to take place at the shrine in Sehwan Sharif from April 12 was cancelled. The decision was made due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As per the Islamic calendar, the three days of festivities at the shrine of Sufi saint Usman Marwandi – popularly known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar – start from Shaban 18. Thousands from all over Pakistan flock to the shrine to attend the urs.