PML-N leader Zubair met COAS twice to discuss Nawaz, Maryam: DG ISPR

DG ISPR has confirmed that senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair Umer met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa twice in recent weeks. According to Major General Babar Iftikhar, both meetings were requested by the PML-N leader to discuss matters about former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz,and were held in presence of ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hameed

Speaking to ARY news anchor Arshad Sharif, DG ISPR said, “during these meetings, whatever was discussed, the army chief made it clear to him (Zubair) that whatever their legal issues are will be solved in Pakistan’s courts, while the political issues will be solved in the parliament. He added that PML-N has been asked to keep the army away from these matters.

According to the ISPR chief, one of these meetings was held in the last week of August, and the other on September 7, and are separate from a meeting held between 15 opposition members and the army and ISI chiefs last week.

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair responded to the statement saying that he has years long personal ties and family terms with COAS General Qamar Bajwa, so there’s nothing unusual about meeting him. He did meet him twice and issues related to economy and politics including Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were discussed, but he didn’t ask for any kind of relief. He further said that he had not consulted or informed either of the aforementioned PML-N leaders about the meetings.

Just a few hours ago, Maryam Nawaz said that she has heard about a meeting, which was called to discuss Gilgit Baltistan. Criticizing it, she said that GB is a political issue and must be solved and deliberated upon by the people’s representatives.

“Political decisions should be made in the parliament, not at the GHQ”, the PML-N Vice President added, “the political leadership should not be called nor should it go to discuss such issues. Whoever wishes to discuss these issues should come to the parliament.”