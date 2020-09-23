RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR SPEAKS ON PAKISTAN-RUSSIA RELATIONS: PROSPECTS FOR THE FUTURE.”

Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies arranged a discussion session with the Russian Ambassador on the topic of

“Pakistan-Russia Relations: Prospects for the Future.”

H.E Danila V. Ganich, Ambassador of Russian Federation during the discussion highlighted that Pakistan is a valued and significant partner for Russia, given its role in regional politics, influence in the Muslim world and geostrategic location. The Russian Ambassador stated that

Russia, like Pakistan, does not want an arms race in the region and outer space as well. He added that

Russia is eager to invest $1.7 billion in the Karachi-Lahore gas pipeline, which would be a landmark project for the progress of the region.

The Ambassador stressed that Russia and Pakistan are on the same page about respecting the sovereignty of states in this multipolar word, and were against any steps taken in the guise of humanitarian pretexts.

He also remarked that the present Afghan government does not reflect the aspirations of the Afghan people. He added that Russia, like Pakistan, does not want instability and chaos on its border, and underscored that several factors were hampering the current peace process, including upcoming US elections and the desire of Afghan government to preserve its power.

Delivering his Concluding Remarks and Vote of Thanks, President CASS,Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Kaleem Saadat shared that while Pak-Russia ties may have had their ups and downs, they are deeply rooted.While discussing Kremlin’s relations with India, especially in the arms sector, President CASS argued that there are certain times in history when one cannot remain on the sidelines,as this is not the time for ideological rigidity or commercial self-interests.