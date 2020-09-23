Pakistan tour of South Africa likely to be postponed till 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s tour to South Africa is likely to be postponed till next year as both boards struggle to find a window for a limited-overs series in 2020. According to the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), Pakistan were scheduled to tour South Africa for three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals in October. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the series has been indefinitely postponed. According to reports, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has ensured the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they are currently working out all possible options to reschedule the aforementioned series as soon as possible. The PCB has also informed CSA regarding their engagements in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, the PCB is preparing to host Zimbabwe for a limited-overs series in November. Following which, the remaining four Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches will be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17. The Men in Green will then depart for New Zealand tour, where they will play two Test matches and three Twenty20 Internationals during November and December. Considering Pakistan’s busy schedule in the coming months, the Men in Green’s tour of South Africa is likely to be pushed to next year. South Africa are currently unsure over their next fixtures, with exact dates for proposed Test series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia between January and March next year yet to be revealed. Some of the South African cricketers are taking part in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) in United Arab Emirates (UAE).