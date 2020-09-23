PCB set to retain Younus Khan’s services in coaching setup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) looks set to retain the services of former captain Younus Khan in the coaching setup, after the latter was appointed initially as the batting coach for the recently concluded tour of England. According to reports, Younus will meet key officials of the PCB next week to discuss his role in the side going forward. Younus is expected to receive a permanent contract after the meeting. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Wasim Khan, after discussions with other PCB officials, have come to the conclusion that Younus would be vital towards developing the side in the future. The former batsman will also play a vital role at the junior level of the sport. Younus had previously claimed that his experience with the side, during the England tour, was great while expressing a desire to continue in the role in the future. Younus’s presence was also praised by the head coach-cum-chief selector of the Pakistan side Misbahul Haq and senior team members. Pakistan’s most successful Test batsman, Younus, scored 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2017. This included a career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009, which lifted him to No.1 position in the ICC rankings.