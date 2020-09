The US dollar strengthened against Pakistani rupee by Re0.47 in the interbank on Monday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs 165.83 and closed at Rs 166.30. Pakistani rupee gained Re 0.14 against the US dollar during the last week. Meanwhile, the foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.96 billion as of September 11, 2020, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in another tweet.