FPCCI calls for tapping potential of tribal districts

Acknowledging the role of the army in ensuring peace in tribal districts, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the local and foreign businessmen to look into opportunities in the area. Vice President FPCCI Qaisar Khan Daudzai said on Monday that the army has not only improved the situation but also played a crucial role in rebuilding and developing the erstwhile FATA.

Talking to the business community, Daudzai said that investors should take advantage of the emerging situation and divert their investments to that area for good profits. He said that tribal districts have immense potential for investment because of their advantageous location, mineral resources and reliable manpower. The potential of erstwhile FATA could not be exploited in the past due to security situation and lack of commitment but the incumbent government is serious about it, he added. Daudzai said that investment in former FATA amounts to investing in the future of this great country, adding that the positive role of the army has won hearts and minds of the majority which is not going down well with some elements. He said that the law and order situation during the last decade has forced many industries to close or relocate, rendering many jobless who have a right to earn a decent living; therefore, the private sector and the government needs to redouble their efforts.

The army is doing its best while other stakeholders should also do more for provision of facilities, civic services, infrastructure building and other development to ensure that youth of the area are engaged in healthy and constructive pursuits, he demanded.

The government should provide special incentives to attract investment in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, cattle farming, forestry and mineral development in the region.

He said that in the past the US repeatedly assured to set up Reconstruction Opportunities Zones in FATA but its interest faded for various reasons due to its own priorities and interests but Pakistan should stick to its own interests.