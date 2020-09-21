SHC orders removal of name of Sharjeel Memon’s wife from ECL

The Sindh High court has ordered to remove the name of Sharjeel Memon’s wife from exit control list (ECL) and allowed her to travel abroad. PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s wife Sadaf Sharjeel petitioned the Sindh High Court to have her name removed from the exit control list. Her plea was accepted. Sadaf said that she has a business in Dubai. Before getting bail in the case, she was residing in Dubai, she said, which is why she needs to keep travelling abroad. Therefore, the interior ministry be ordered to remove her name from ECL. The NAB prosecutor asked the court to dismiss Sadaf’s plea. Justice KK Agha noted that Sadaf Sharjeel was not a main suspect in the case and had not been indicted. He ordered her name to be taken off the ECL and for her to be allowed to travel abroad from September 22 to October 2.