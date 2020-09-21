Action ordered against cops involved in land grabbing

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday ordered to take action against the DPOs and SHOs who are involved in illegal land occupation.

The LHC one-member bench comprising Chief Justice Qasim Khan heard the petition against the police cop demanding a plot and harassing the petitioner Javed Iqbal over not fulfilling his demand.

The petitioner counsel informed the court that his client Javed Iqbal deals in real estate and the SHO Hafizabad was demanding a plot and upon rejection he harassed the petitioner.

The LHC chief justice said in his remarks said that what will common people do when police officers are involved in land occupation. Police officers buy those lands which are disputed, he added.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan ordered Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to conduct inquiry himself over the matter.