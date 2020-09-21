Imran Khan to chair cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) while 14-point agenda of the meeting has also been issued.

The cabinet in its meeting will review political, economic situation of the country and the decisions taken against the government in opposition led All Parties Conference (APC).

Political activities of former PM Nawaz Sharif and his address to APC through video link will also be reviewed in legal perspectives.

The government will also evolve strategy to counter APC anti- government movement while NAB cases against political leaders and progress thereof will come under discussion in the meeting.

Federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Faisal Sultan will brief the meeting on corona virus epidemic.

The participants of the meeting will also be briefed on price hike situation, prices of sugar and automation procedure. The proposed change in master plan on construction of model jail in Islamabad is also part of the meeting agenda.

Approval will be accorded to appointment of member and chairman of appellant tribunal on transmission of electricity and appointment of chairman of Environmental Tribunal Islamabad’ , Rules and regulations and appointment of acting chairman of Pakistan Icelands Development Authority Karachi will also be approved.

Cabinet will set retail price of certain medicines and injection besides giving approval to appointment of member oil at OGRA.

Approval for agreement between foreign ministry and international centre for migration policy development is also included in the agenda.

Cabinet will also give approval to new gradation of different cantonments and establishment of different cantonment boards.