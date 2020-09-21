Army chief briefs PM on security situation

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed current security situation of the country.

According to the details, current security situation and Indian aggression along the Line of Control came under the discussion during the meeting. Federal ministers and other high-ups were also present during the meeting.

The COAS briefed the prime minister about the Indian aggression at LoC. Overall law and order situation of the country discussed during the meeting