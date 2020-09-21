Kashmiri demands Independence, Peace and Justice on World Peace Day

Jehlum Valley: A rally was staged on the International day for Peace under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights with a title “Justice, Independence Peace Rally” here on Monday.

Large number of people gathered at Srinagar Highway and marched towards Chakothi.

According to details, Kashmiri people commemorated World Peace Day as Justice day for Kashmiri people.

People from different religious, political and other parties participated in the rally.

Rally was lead by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq ul Islam, Divisional President Jamiat Ulma e Islam Maulana Muhammad Altaf Siddique, Shaukat Javed Mir (PPP AJK) Maulana Muhammad Abdullah (JI AJK), Muhammad Fareed Khan (PMLN AJK), Zeeshan Haider (PTI AJK), Qari Ateeq Ahmed Danish, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri and others.

People were holding banners and placards stated Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Speakers on the occasion said that the world conscience is celebrating World Peace Day while around 1 million Indian armed forces have illegally Occupied the disputed territory (Jammu and Kashmir) .

They stated that Kashmiri young people are being killed by Indian forces and they are not answerable to any justice platform.

They reiterated that there is no peace in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian armed forces are engaged in increasing unrest in the disputed territory.

People voiced that Indian armed forces deliberately target civilian population on Ceasefire Line (CFL) which is a clear testimony of peace sabotage.

“Under such a deteriorating situation in IOK, the celebration of Peace is a question mark” speakers added.

They maintained that the existence of Indian armed forces in IOK is a permanent threat to peace in the region.

It is the responsibility of UN members state to play their role on Kashmir issue.

Speakers also mentioned the situation of Palestine and Afghanistan, saying that peace cannot prevail until these disputed territories get their equal rights.

They demanded United Nations and other peace building organisations to take notice of existence of immense armed forces in disputed territory.

They also demanded that UN must fulfill its obligation on Kashmir issue as the resistance movement in IOK is legitimate according to UN resolutions and people demand the implementation (Plebiscite) of these resolutions.